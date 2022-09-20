Closed Bug 1791519 Opened 5 days ago Closed 3 days ago

Perma docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-1.html | /test_bug529119-2.html | application crashed [@ MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*)]

(Core :: DOM: Navigation, defect)

Core
DOM: Navigation
defect

()

RESOLVED FIXED
107 Branch
firefox-esr102 --- fixed
firefox105 --- fixed
firefox106 --- fixed
firefox107 --- fixed

(Reporter: intermittent-bug-filer, Unassigned)

Details

Keywords: crash, intermittent-failure

(2 files)

Bug 1791519 - temporarily disable test_bug529119-1.html to reduce in tree noise r?#intermittent-reviewers
Bug 1791519 - use really non-resolving domain for bug529119 tests. r=masterwayz
Filed by: apavel [at] mozilla.com
Parsed log: https://treeherder.mozilla.org/logviewer?job_id=390898903&repo=autoland
Full log: https://firefox-ci-tc.services.mozilla.com/api/queue/v1/task/SpMvH-ODSyuLL1d38gDCNA/runs/0/artifacts/public/logs/live_backing.log

[task 2022-09-20T06:44:45.130Z] 06:44:45     INFO -  TEST-START | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-1.html
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:05.314Z] 06:45:05     INFO -  wait for org.mozilla.geckoview.test_runner complete; top activity=com.android.launcher3
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:05.315Z] 06:45:05     INFO -  runtestsremote.py | Application ran for: 0:03:39.389149
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:05.392Z] 06:45:05     INFO -  mozcrash Copy/paste: /builds/worker/fetches/minidump-stackwalk/minidump-stackwalk --symbols-url=https://symbols.mozilla.org/ --human /tmp/tmpx6wx47kl/10e4f051-d444-6536-8e80-5130c93b0365.dmp /builds/worker/workspace/build/symbols
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.403Z] 06:45:10     INFO -  mozcrash Saved minidump as /builds/worker/workspace/build/blobber_upload_dir/10e4f051-d444-6536-8e80-5130c93b0365.dmp
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.403Z] 06:45:10     INFO -  mozcrash Saved app info as /builds/worker/workspace/build/blobber_upload_dir/10e4f051-d444-6536-8e80-5130c93b0365.extra
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10  WARNING -  PROCESS-CRASH | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-1.html | application crashed [@ MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*)]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10     INFO -  Mozilla crash reason: Attempting to connect to non-local address! opener is [unknown], uri is [https://www.some-nonexistent-domain-27489274c892748217cn2384.com/]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10     INFO -  Crash dump filename: /tmp/tmpx6wx47kl/10e4f051-d444-6536-8e80-5130c93b0365.dmp
Hi Henri, can you please take a look at this?

It started failing on autoland android, then central on osx and beta on linux, win and osx. All failures are mochitests and fail when docshell/test/mochitest/mochitest.ini runs and always has this

[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10     INFO -  Mozilla crash reason: Attempting to connect to non-local address! opener is [unknown], uri is [https://www.some-nonexistent-domain-27489274c892748217cn2384.com/]
Flags: needinfo?(hsivonen)
Assignee: nobody → apavel
Status: NEW → ASSIGNED
Pushed by archaeopteryx@coole-files.de:
https://hg.mozilla.org/integration/autoland/rev/fbfe01525401
temporarily disable test_bug529119-1.html to reduce in tree noise r=aryx DONTBUILD
Assignee: apavel → nobody
Status: ASSIGNED → NEW
Keywords: leave-open
Whiteboard: [stockwell disabled]

Failure moved to the next test: test_bug529119-2.html

[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.984Z] 16:02:31  WARNING -  PROCESS-CRASH | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-2.html | application crashed [@ MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*)]

[task 2022-09-20T16:02:06.327Z] 16:02:06     INFO -  TEST-START | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-2.html
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:26.490Z] 16:02:26     INFO -  wait for org.mozilla.geckoview.test_runner complete; top activity=com.android.launcher3
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:26.490Z] 16:02:26     INFO -  runtestsremote.py | Application ran for: 0:03:39.510928
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:26.578Z] 16:02:26     INFO -  mozcrash Copy/paste: /builds/worker/fetches/minidump-stackwalk/minidump-stackwalk --symbols-url=https://symbols.mozilla.org/ --human /tmp/tmpvzelwmyk/5c838b1e-862e-fc3c-7133-863c0e600b70.dmp /builds/worker/workspace/build/symbols
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.981Z] 16:02:31     INFO -  mozcrash Saved minidump as /builds/worker/workspace/build/blobber_upload_dir/5c838b1e-862e-fc3c-7133-863c0e600b70.dmp
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.981Z] 16:02:31     INFO -  mozcrash Saved app info as /builds/worker/workspace/build/blobber_upload_dir/5c838b1e-862e-fc3c-7133-863c0e600b70.extra
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.984Z] 16:02:31  WARNING -  PROCESS-CRASH | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-2.html | application crashed [@ MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*)]
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31     INFO -  Mozilla crash reason: Attempting to connect to non-local address! opener is [unknown], uri is [http://some-nonexistent-domain-27489274c892748217cn2384.com/]
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31     INFO -  Crash dump filename: /tmp/tmpvzelwmyk/5c838b1e-862e-fc3c-7133-863c0e600b70.dmp
Pushed by archaeopteryx@coole-files.de:
https://hg.mozilla.org/integration/autoland/rev/7d7112c4ffcd
use really non-resolving domain for bug529119 tests. r=MasterWayZ DONTBUILD
Flags: needinfo?(hsivonen)
Status: NEW → RESOLVED
Closed: 3 days ago
status-firefox107: --- → fixed
Keywords: leave-open
Resolution: --- → FIXED
Whiteboard: [stockwell disabled]
Target Milestone: --- → 107 Branch
Assignee: nobody → apavel
Assignee: apavel → nobody

This still occurs on mozilla beta, can you uplift?

Duplicate of this bug: 1792031
