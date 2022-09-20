Perma docshell/test/mochitest/test
_bug529119-1 .html | /test _bug529119-2 .html | application crashed [@ MOZ _Crash(char const*, int, char const*)]
Categories
(Core :: DOM: Navigation, defect)
Tracking
()
People
(Reporter: intermittent-bug-filer, Unassigned)
References
Details
(Keywords: crash, intermittent-failure, Whiteboard: [stockwell disable-recommended])
Crash Data
Attachments
(2 files)
|
Bug 1791519 - temporarily disable test_bug529119-1.html to reduce in tree noise r?#intermittent-reviewers
48 bytes, text/x-phabricator-request
|Details | Review
|
48 bytes, text/x-phabricator-request
|Details | Review
Filed by: apavel [at] mozilla.com
Parsed log: https://treeherder.mozilla.org/logviewer?job_id=390898903&repo=autoland
Full log: https://firefox-ci-tc.services.mozilla.com/api/queue/v1/task/SpMvH-ODSyuLL1d38gDCNA/runs/0/artifacts/public/logs/live_backing.log
[task 2022-09-20T06:44:45.130Z] 06:44:45 INFO - TEST-START | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-1.html
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:05.314Z] 06:45:05 INFO - wait for org.mozilla.geckoview.test_runner complete; top activity=com.android.launcher3
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:05.315Z] 06:45:05 INFO - runtestsremote.py | Application ran for: 0:03:39.389149
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:05.392Z] 06:45:05 INFO - mozcrash Copy/paste: /builds/worker/fetches/minidump-stackwalk/minidump-stackwalk --symbols-url=https://symbols.mozilla.org/ --human /tmp/tmpx6wx47kl/10e4f051-d444-6536-8e80-5130c93b0365.dmp /builds/worker/workspace/build/symbols
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.403Z] 06:45:10 INFO - mozcrash Saved minidump as /builds/worker/workspace/build/blobber_upload_dir/10e4f051-d444-6536-8e80-5130c93b0365.dmp
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.403Z] 06:45:10 INFO - mozcrash Saved app info as /builds/worker/workspace/build/blobber_upload_dir/10e4f051-d444-6536-8e80-5130c93b0365.extra
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10 WARNING - PROCESS-CRASH | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-1.html | application crashed [@ MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*)]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Mozilla crash reason: Attempting to connect to non-local address! opener is [unknown], uri is [https://www.some-nonexistent-domain-27489274c892748217cn2384.com/]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Crash dump filename: /tmp/tmpx6wx47kl/10e4f051-d444-6536-8e80-5130c93b0365.dmp
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Operating system: Android
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 0.0.0 Linux 3.10.0+ #260 SMP PREEMPT Fri May 19 12:48:14 PDT 2017 x86_64
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - CPU: amd64
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - family 6 model 6 stepping 3
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 4 CPUs
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Crash reason: SIGSEGV / SEGV_MAPERR
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Crash address: 0x0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Process uptime: not available
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Thread 12 Gecko (crashed)
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 0 libxul.so!MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*) [Assertions.h:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 261]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: inlining
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 1 libxul.so!mozilla::net::nsHttpChannel::OnStartRequest(nsIRequest*) [nsHttpChannel.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 6882 + 0x1e]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rax = 0x00007752c5ef8d50 rdx = 0x0000000000000004
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rcx = 0x62b196f5b9aa70ed rbx = 0x00007752b5e47208
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsi = 0x00007752c67fd170 rdi = 0x000000000000001b
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.408Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbp = 0x00007752c67fd8a0 rsp = 0x00007752c67fd820
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r8 = 0x0000000000000000 r9 = 0x00007752e4688090
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r10 = 0x0000000000000017 r11 = 0x0000000000000246
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r12 = 0x00007752b4c1bed8 r13 = 0x00007752c0f66348
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r14 = 0x00007752c2732fbb r15 = 0x00007752b56bf790
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rip = 0x00007752baeb73f2
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: given as instruction pointer in context
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 2 libxul.so!nsInputStreamPump::OnStateStart() [nsInputStreamPump.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 482 + 0x14]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fd8b8 rbp = 0x00007752c67fd8f0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fd8b0 r12 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c0f66348 r14 = 0x00007752b56bf830
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752b56bf790 rip = 0x00007752bab456f3
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 3 libxul.so!nsInputStreamPump::OnInputStreamReady(nsIAsyncInputStream*) [nsInputStreamPump.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 388 + 0x7]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.409Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752b56bf790 rbp = 0x00007752c67fd940
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fd900 r12 = 0x00007752c67fd980
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c0f66348 r14 = 0x00007752b56bf830
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752b4cbc7c0 rip = 0x00007752bab45419
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 4 libxul.so!{virtual override thunk({offset(-24)}, nsInputStreamPump::OnInputStreamReady(nsIAsyncInputStream*))} [nsInputStreamPump.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 0 + 0xc]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x0000000000000024 rbp = 0x00007752c67fd950
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fd950 r12 = 0x00007752c67fd980
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c4f774d9 r14 = 0x00007752b4cbc818
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752b4cbc7c0 rip = 0x00007752bab45f07
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.410Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 5 libxul.so!NS_NewCancelableRunnableFunction<CallbackHolder::CallbackHolder(nsIAsyncInputStream*, nsIInputStreamCallback*, unsigned int, nsIEventTarget*)::{lambda()#1}>(char const*, CallbackHolder::CallbackHolder(nsIAsyncInputStream*, nsIInputStreamCallback*, unsigned int, nsIEventTarget*)::{lambda()#1}&&)::FuncCancelableRunnable::Run() [nsThreadUtils.h:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 650 + 0xc]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x0000000000000024 rbp = 0x00007752c67fd960
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fd960 r12 = 0x00007752c67fd980
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c4f774d9 r14 = 0x00007752b4cbc818
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752b4cbc7c0 rip = 0x00007752ba983675
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 6 libxul.so!mozilla::RunnableTask::Run() [TaskController.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 538 + 0x10]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x0000000000000024 rbp = 0x00007752c67fddf0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fd970 r12 = 0x00007752c67fd980
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c4f774d9 r14 = 0x00007752b4cbc818
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752b4cbc7c0 rip = 0x00007752ba9d1077
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.411Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 7 libxul.so!mozilla::TaskController::DoExecuteNextTaskOnlyMainThreadInternal(mozilla::detail::BaseAutoLock<mozilla::Mutex&> const&) [TaskController.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 851 + 0x8]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fde80 rbp = 0x00007752c67fdfe0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fde00 r12 = 0x00007752d836e800
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67fdf50 r14 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752b4cbc7c0 rip = 0x00007752ba9b9072
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 8 libxul.so!mozilla::TaskController::ExecuteNextTaskOnlyMainThreadInternal(mozilla::detail::BaseAutoLock<mozilla::Mutex&> const&) [TaskController.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 683 + 0xe]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fe058 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe040
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fdff0 r12 = 0x00007752d836e8e0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752d836e800 r14 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c0e6b901 rip = 0x00007752ba9b8388
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.412Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 9 libxul.so!mozilla::TaskController::ProcessPendingMTTask(bool) [TaskController.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 461 + 0xb]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fe050 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe090
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe050 r12 = 0x00007752d836e8e0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752d836e800 r14 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c0e6b901 rip = 0x00007752ba9b85b0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 10 libxul.so!mozilla::TaskController::InitializeInternal()::$_1::operator()() const [TaskController.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 190]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: inlining
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 11 libxul.so!mozilla::detail::RunnableFunction<mozilla::TaskController::InitializeInternal()::$_1>::Run() [nsThreadUtils.h:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 531 + 0xf]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fe150 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe0a0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe0a0 r12 = 0x00000038d3281c5a
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67fe001 r14 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752d8379f20 rip = 0x00007752ba9d53f4
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.413Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 12 libxul.so!nsThread::ProcessNextEvent(bool, bool*) [nsThread.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 1205 + 0xd]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fe150 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe1e0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe0b0 r12 = 0x00000038d3281c5a
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67fe001 r14 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752d8379f20 rip = 0x00007752ba9c5ecf
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 13 libxul.so!NS_ProcessNextEvent(nsIThread*, bool) [nsThreadUtils.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 465 + 0x12]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752d8379f20 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe220
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe1f0 r12 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752d83066e0 r14 = 0x0000000000000001
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.414Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fe1ff rip = 0x00007752ba9ca160
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.415Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.415Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 14 libxul.so!mozilla::ipc::MessagePump::Run(base::MessagePump::Delegate*) [MessagePump.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 107 + 0xa]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.415Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752d8325b00 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe270
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.415Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe230 r12 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.415Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752d83066e0 r14 = 0x00007752d83066c0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.415Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752d8379f20 rip = 0x00007752bb0a72d9
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.415Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.415Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 15 libxul.so!MessageLoop::RunInternal() [message_loop.cc:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 381 + 0x16]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752d8325b00 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe2b0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe280 r12 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa r14 = 0x00007752c67fe2c0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fe661 rip = 0x00007752bb04bafa
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 16 libxul.so!MessageLoop::RunHandler() [message_loop.cc:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 374]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: inlining
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 17 libxul.so!MessageLoop::Run() [message_loop.cc:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 356 + 0x7]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752d8325b00 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe2f0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.416Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe2c0 r12 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa r14 = 0x00007752c67fe2c0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fe661 rip = 0x00007752bb04ba63
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 18 libxul.so!nsBaseAppShell::Run() [nsBaseAppShell.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 150 + 0xc]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c53df1e0 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe310
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe300 r12 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa r14 = 0x00007752d8379f20
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fe661 rip = 0x00007752bd6567b9
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 19 libxul.so!nsAppStartup::Run() [nsAppStartup.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 295 + 0x11]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.417Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c54ec880 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe340
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe320 r12 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa r14 = 0x00007752c67fe588
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fe661 rip = 0x00007752be885a1e
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 20 libxul.so!XREMain::XRE_mainRun() [nsAppRunner.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 5720 + 0xd]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x0000000080004005 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe4d0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe350 r12 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa r14 = 0x00007752c67fe588
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fe661 rip = 0x00007752be949c44
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.418Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 21 libxul.so!XREMain::XRE_main(int, char**, mozilla::BootstrapConfig const&) [nsAppRunner.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 5913 + 0x7]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fe530 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe570
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe4e0 r12 = 0x00007752c67fe530
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67fe5b0 r14 = 0x00007752c67fe580
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fe5a8 rip = 0x00007752be94a6b0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 22 libxul.so!XRE_main(int, char**, mozilla::BootstrapConfig const&) [nsAppRunner.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 5969 + 0x10]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fe580 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe690
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe580 r12 = 0x0000000000000007
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752d8306040 r14 = 0x00007752c67fe6a0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752d8306040 rip = 0x00007752be94ac4d
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.419Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 23 libxul.so!GeckoStart [nsAndroidStartup.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 54 + 0xa]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x0000000000000000 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe6e0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe6a0 r12 = 0x00007752c5eee9f0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752d8306040 r14 = 0x0000000000000007
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x0000000000000000 rip = 0x00007752be94d985
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 24 libmozglue.so!Java_org_mozilla_gecko_mozglue_GeckoLoader_nativeRun [APKOpen.cpp:49661cdd39386af93102e01db1a031db822667b5 : 386 + 0x2e]
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752d55cbe80 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe770
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe6f0 r12 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x0000000000000007 r14 = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x0000000000000000 rip = 0x00007752c5bc2a03
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.420Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 25 base.odex + 0xddcd6e
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752dfebb600 rbp = 0x00007752c67fe868
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe780 r12 = 0x00007752c67fe9f0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752e42e6b28 r14 = 0x00007752c67fec10
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fec10 rip = 0x00007752c7832d6f
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 26 0x7752c67fec0f
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbp = 0x00007752c67fec10 rsp = 0x00007752c67fe878
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rip = 0x00007752c67fec10
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: previous frame's frame pointer
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 27 dalvik-LinearAlloc (deleted) + 0x1eb27
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe880 rip = 0x00007752e42e6b28
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 28 base.odex + 0xa9565f
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe898 rip = 0x00007752c74eb660
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.421Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 29 libart.so!art::ArtMethod::Invoke(art::Thread*, unsigned int*, unsigned int, art::JValue*, char const*) + 0x10c
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe8b0 rip = 0x00007752df85146d
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 30 dalvik-main space (deleted) + 0xeebff
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe8d8 rip = 0x0000000012ceec00
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 31 base.odex + 0x89c8e7
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe8e0 rip = 0x00007752c72f28e8
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 32 dalvik-LinearAlloc (deleted) + 0x1eb27
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe920 rip = 0x00007752e42e6b28
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 33 base.odex + 0x875c8f
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe938 rip = 0x00007752c72cbc90
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.422Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 34 libart.so!art::interpreter::ArtInterpreterToCompiledCodeBridge(art::Thread*, art::ArtMethod*, art::DexFile::CodeItem const*, art::ShadowFrame*, art::JValue*) + 0xff
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe940 rip = 0x00007752dfa1cb80
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 35 libart.so!bool art::interpreter::DoCall<true, false>(art::ArtMethod*, art::Thread*, art::ShadowFrame&, art::Instruction const*, unsigned short, art::JValue*) + 0x241
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752dfebb600 rbp = 0x00007752c67feb10
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fe9f0 r12 = 0x00007752c67fe9f0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67fec10 r14 = 0x00007752c67fec60
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x0000000000000008 rip = 0x00007752dfa16402
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 36 libart.so!MterpInvokeStaticRange + 0x16a
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752dfdfe210 rbp = 0x00007752dfebb600
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67feb20 r12 = 0x00007752c67fec60
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752e42dc1e0 r14 = 0x00007752e42e6b28
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.423Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c73365c2 rip = 0x00007752dfd25bdb
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 37 libart.so!artMterpAsmInstructionStart + 0x3b99
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x0000000000000877 rbp = 0x000000000000137d
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67febc0 r12 = 0x00007752c73365c2
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67fec9c r14 = 0x00007752df831200
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67fecec rip = 0x00007752df834d9a
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 38 libart.so!art::interpreter::Execute(art::Thread*, art::DexFile::CodeItem const*, art::ShadowFrame&, art::JValue, bool) + 0x199
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fec60 rbp = 0x00007752c67fec10
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fec00 r12 = 0x00007752c67fec68
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x0000000000000000 r14 = 0x00007752dfebb600
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c7336338 rip = 0x00007752df9ed05a
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 39 libart.so!artQuickToInterpreterBridge + 0x420
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.424Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67fec60 rbp = 0x00007752c67fee70
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fec60 r12 = 0x00007752c7336338
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752dfebb600 r14 = 0x00007752e42dc1e0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x0000000000000001 rip = 0x00007752dfd16461
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 40 libart.so!art_quick_to_interpreter_bridge + 0x8c
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752dfebb600 rbp = 0x00007752c67fef68
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fee80 r12 = 0x00007752c67ff380
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67ff2a8 r14 = 0x00007752c74eaad1
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67ff288 rip = 0x00007752df84dcdd
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 41 libart.so!art_quick_invoke_stub + 0x2f4
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rdx = 0x0000000000000018 rcx = 0x0000000000000000
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752dfebb600 rsi = 0x0000000012caab80
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbp = 0x00007752c67fef68 rsp = 0x00007752c67fef50
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.425Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r8 = 0x00007752c67ff288 r9 = 0x00007752c74eaad1
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r12 = 0x00007752c67ff380 r13 = 0x00007752c67ff2a8
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r14 = 0x00007752c74eaad1 r15 = 0x00007752c67ff288
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rip = 0x00007752df843235
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 42 libart.so!art::ArtMethod::Invoke(art::Thread*, unsigned int*, unsigned int, art::JValue*, char const*) + 0xe7
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752dfebb600 rbp = 0x00007752c67ff030
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67fefb0 r8 = 0x00007752c67ff288
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r9 = 0x00007752c74eaad1 r12 = 0x00007752c67ff380
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67ff2a8 r14 = 0x00007752c74eaad1
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67ff288 rip = 0x00007752df851448
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 43 libart.so!art::InvokeWithArgArray(art::ScopedObjectAccessAlreadyRunnable const&, art::ArtMethod*, art::ArgArray*, art::JValue*, char const*) + 0x57
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752e42dc1e0 rbp = 0x00007752c67ff290
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.426Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff040 r12 = 0x00007752c67ff380
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67ff2a8 r14 = 0x00007752c74eaad1
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67ff288 rip = 0x00007752dfbe20e8
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 44 libart.so!art::InvokeVirtualOrInterfaceWithJValues(art::ScopedObjectAccessAlreadyRunnable const&, _jobject*, _jmethodID*, jvalue*) + 0x179
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67ff290 rbp = 0x00007752c67ff320
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff270 r12 = 0x0000000012caab80
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752c67ff380 r14 = 0x00007752e42dc1e0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c74eaad1 rip = 0x00007752dfbe36ea
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 45 libart.so!art::Thread::CreateCallback(void*) + 0x56d
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x0000000000100001 rbp = 0x00007752d55cbe80
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff330 r12 = 0x00007752dfd405ed
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752dfdfe210 r14 = 0x0000000070e36d40
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752dfebb600 rip = 0x00007752dfc04eee
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.427Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 46 libc.so!__pthread_start(void*) + 0xb1
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752c67ff4d0 rbp = 0x0000000000000dd0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff3f0 r12 = 0x00007752c67ff450
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752dfc04980 r14 = 0x00007752c67ff450
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67ff4e8 rip = 0x00007752e2fa4772
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 47 libc.so!__start_thread + 0xb
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752e4831b40 rbp = 0x0000000000000dd0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff440 r12 = 0x0000000000000002
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752dfc04980 r14 = 0x00007752c67ff450
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67ff4e8 rip = 0x00007752e2f449ec
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 48 libc.so!__bionic_clone + 0x35
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752e4831b40 rbp = 0x0000000000000dd0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff450 r12 = 0x0000000000000002
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.428Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752dfc04980 r14 = 0x00007752c67ff450
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67ff4e8 rip = 0x00007752e2f37a66
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 49 0x7752de87e44f
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rbx = 0x00007752e4831b40 rbp = 0x0000000000000dd0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff458 r12 = 0x0000000000000002
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r13 = 0x00007752dfc04980 r14 = 0x00007752c67ff450
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - r15 = 0x00007752c67ff4e8 rip = 0x00007752de87e450
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: call frame info
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 50 dalvik-main space (deleted) + 0xd3c9f
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff498 rip = 0x0000000012cd3ca0
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 51 system@framework@boot.art + 0x11481f
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff4a0 rip = 0x0000000070a56820
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.429Z] 06:45:10 INFO - 52 libart.so!art::Thread::InitAfterFork() + 0xf
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.430Z] 06:45:10 INFO - rsp = 0x00007752c67ff4b8 rip = 0x00007752dfc04980
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.430Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Found by: stack scanning
|
Comment 1•
5 days ago•
Hi Henri, can you please take a look at this?
It started failing on autoland android, then central on osx and beta on linux, win and osx. All failures are mochitests and fail when docshell/test/mochitest/mochitest.ini runs and always has this
[task 2022-09-20T06:45:10.407Z] 06:45:10 INFO - Mozilla crash reason: Attempting to connect to non-local address! opener is [unknown], uri is [https://www.some-nonexistent-domain-27489274c892748217cn2384.com/]
|
Comment 2•
4 days ago
|
Updated•
4 days ago
Pushed by archaeopteryx@coole-files.de: https://hg.mozilla.org/integration/autoland/rev/fbfe01525401 temporarily disable test_bug529119-1.html to reduce in tree noise r=aryx DONTBUILD
|
Updated•
4 days ago
|
Comment 4•
4 days ago
Failure moved to the next test: test_bug529119-2.html
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.984Z] 16:02:31 WARNING - PROCESS-CRASH | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-2.html | application crashed [@ MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*)]
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:06.327Z] 16:02:06 INFO - TEST-START | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-2.html
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:26.490Z] 16:02:26 INFO - wait for org.mozilla.geckoview.test_runner complete; top activity=com.android.launcher3
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:26.490Z] 16:02:26 INFO - runtestsremote.py | Application ran for: 0:03:39.510928
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:26.578Z] 16:02:26 INFO - mozcrash Copy/paste: /builds/worker/fetches/minidump-stackwalk/minidump-stackwalk --symbols-url=https://symbols.mozilla.org/ --human /tmp/tmpvzelwmyk/5c838b1e-862e-fc3c-7133-863c0e600b70.dmp /builds/worker/workspace/build/symbols
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.981Z] 16:02:31 INFO - mozcrash Saved minidump as /builds/worker/workspace/build/blobber_upload_dir/5c838b1e-862e-fc3c-7133-863c0e600b70.dmp
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.981Z] 16:02:31 INFO - mozcrash Saved app info as /builds/worker/workspace/build/blobber_upload_dir/5c838b1e-862e-fc3c-7133-863c0e600b70.extra
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.984Z] 16:02:31 WARNING - PROCESS-CRASH | docshell/test/mochitest/test_bug529119-2.html | application crashed [@ MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*)]
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Mozilla crash reason: Attempting to connect to non-local address! opener is [unknown], uri is [http://some-nonexistent-domain-27489274c892748217cn2384.com/]
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Crash dump filename: /tmp/tmpvzelwmyk/5c838b1e-862e-fc3c-7133-863c0e600b70.dmp
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Operating system: Android
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - 0.0.0 Linux 3.10.0+ #260 SMP PREEMPT Fri May 19 12:48:14 PDT 2017 x86_64
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - CPU: amd64
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - family 6 model 6 stepping 3
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - 4 CPUs
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Crash reason: SIGSEGV / SEGV_MAPERR
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Crash address: 0x0
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Process uptime: not available
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.985Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Thread 11 Gecko (crashed)
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - 0 libxul.so!MOZ_Crash(char const*, int, char const*) [Assertions.h:ea40a2dfd016ce3b2af27e2b1e74f8f8ef72b79f : 261]
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Found by: inlining
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - 1 libxul.so!mozilla::net::nsHttpChannel::OnStartRequest(nsIRequest*) [nsHttpChannel.cpp:ea40a2dfd016ce3b2af27e2b1e74f8f8ef72b79f : 6882 + 0x1e]
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - rax = 0x00007cbb6b8d6d50 rdx = 0x0000000000000004
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - rcx = 0x66202ba3e40def0b rbx = 0x00007cbb5b638008
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - rsi = 0x00007cbb6c1db170 rdi = 0x000000000000001b
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - rbp = 0x00007cbb6c1db8a0 rsp = 0x00007cbb6c1db820
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - r8 = 0x0000000000000000 r9 = 0x00007cbb89dd1090
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - r10 = 0x0000000000000017 r11 = 0x0000000000000246
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - r12 = 0x00007cbb5a51d4d8 r13 = 0x00007cbb669432f8
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.986Z] 16:02:31 INFO - r14 = 0x00007cbb681100bb r15 = 0x00007cbb5b610b50
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.987Z] 16:02:31 INFO - rip = 0x00007cbb6088e65c
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.987Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Found by: given as instruction pointer in context
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.987Z] 16:02:31 INFO - 2 libxul.so!nsInputStreamPump::OnStateStart() [nsInputStreamPump.cpp:ea40a2dfd016ce3b2af27e2b1e74f8f8ef72b79f : 482 + 0x14]
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.987Z] 16:02:31 INFO - rbx = 0x00007cbb6c1db8b8 rbp = 0x00007cbb6c1db8f0
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.987Z] 16:02:31 INFO - rsp = 0x00007cbb6c1db8b0 r12 = 0xaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.987Z] 16:02:31 INFO - r13 = 0x00007cbb669432f8 r14 = 0x00007cbb5b610bf0
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.987Z] 16:02:31 INFO - r15 = 0x00007cbb5b610b50 rip = 0x00007cbb6051cab3
[task 2022-09-20T16:02:31.987Z] 16:02:31 INFO - Found by: call frame info
|
Updated•
4 days ago
Pushed by archaeopteryx@coole-files.de: https://hg.mozilla.org/integration/autoland/rev/7d7112c4ffcd use really non-resolving domain for bug529119 tests. r=MasterWayZ DONTBUILD
|
Comment 7•
4 days ago
|bugherder
|Comment hidden (Intermittent Failures Robot)
|
Updated•
4 days ago
|
Updated•
3 days ago
|Comment hidden (Intermittent Failures Robot)
|
Updated•
3 days ago
|
Updated•
3 days ago
|
Comment 10•
3 days ago
This still occurs on mozilla beta, can you uplift?
|
Comment 11•
3 days ago
|bugherderuplift
|
Comment 12•
2 days ago•
|uplift
🤦♂️
https://hg.mozilla.org/releases/mozilla-release/rev/51e4efa5dc8252d312f6d92bb219775e9565ba92
https://hg.mozilla.org/releases/mozilla-esr102/rev/408a57339f4037bf0bc0cf1d58e4887bc4fcc51c
|Comment hidden (Intermittent Failures Robot)
|
Updated•
2 days ago
Description•